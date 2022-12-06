Woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, injuring 2 on I-280

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in November after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County on March 20.

Mallory M. Griffith, 28, pled guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A Misdemeanor, on Nov. 2, according to court records. She was sentenced to serve 24 months conditional discharge, with a 14-day term of home detention with electronic monitoring and was fined $1,250.

According to court records, all other counts were dismissed.

RELATED Illinois police: 2 injured after drunk driver causes head-on crash on I-280 Sunday Two women were injured in a head-on crash after police say a drunk driver was going on the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County on March 20.

