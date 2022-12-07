Boil order for the section of the Village of Milan

Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st...
Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West.(KWQC/Village of MIlan)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sections of the Village of Milan are under a boil order.

According to the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order is in effect for residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West.

The boil order is until further notice, the department said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls

Latest News

US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: Dense fog continues until early afternoon
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: Dense fog continues until early afternoon
US Highway 61 is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.
Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash
Thomson prison
USP Thomson employees allege 275 sexual assaults from inmates so far this year