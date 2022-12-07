Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release.

Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished a fire in the attic above the living room area.

Two people were able to exit the home before firefighters arrived, crews said. No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional, due to the failure of electrical components.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Weather Word Wednesday: Blizzard
Weather Word Wednesday: Blizzard
Weather Word Wednesday: Blizzard
Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st...
Boil order for the section of the Village of Milan
US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash