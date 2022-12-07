Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release.

Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished a fire in the attic above the living room area.

Two people were able to exit the home before firefighters arrived, crews said. No injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional, due to the failure of electrical components.

