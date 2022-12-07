Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her 22-day-old infant in February 2021.

Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment resulting in injury, a Class C felony. She initially faced the more serious charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony.

She will receive credit for time already spent in the Scott County Jail, court records show.

On Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport police, fire and Medic responded to the 2600 block of Oak Street regarding the death of an infant.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ahlgren was the sole caretaker/parent of the child and created “an environment of substantial risk to the victim’s physical health and safety.”

“The intoxicated state and actions of the defendant created an unsafe sleep environment which contributed to the Infants death,” police said in the affidavit.

