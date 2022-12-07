First Alert Day for Dense Fog - Thursday 12/8 from 4 a.m. till Noon

Visibility possibly around Zero for many areas during the Thursday morning commute
First Alert Day details
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Another threat for Dense Fog overnight will lead to a First Alert Day from 4 a.m. Thursday until Noon. Visibilities could hover around Zero in areas mainly, but not limited to, north of Highway 34.

Visibility Thursday morning
With light wind and clear skies for many areas, along with remaining moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere from this morning, fog will redevelop during the evening but especially after midnight. With another weather system moving into the QCA Thursday the winds will start picking up during the day. This will likely start thinning the fog a bit earlier than on Wednesday so visibility should increase a little sooner on Thursday. Once again, with sub-freezing temperatures early Thursday, freezing fog could cause the roads to become slick in spots along with the limited visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down when the visibility drops and use their headlights, even after sunrise Thursday morning, in areas of dense fog!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

