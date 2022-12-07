‘Gift Wrap to Give Back’ benefit for Nahant Marsh is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are searching for a way to take some of the holiday stress off your to-do list, consider letting the Friends of Nahant Marsh wrap your gifts. Not only will the task get completed, but the packaging with be eco-friendly and your participation will raise important funds for the ecological education center.

In the interview, Kelsi Massengale invites viewers to the 2nd annual, free admission event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4220 Wapallo Avenue, Davenport.

Pricing is as follows: 1-5 gifts is $10, 5-10 gifts is $20, and 10-20 gifts costs $30. Registration is not required.

Attendees can also tour the education center, hike the trails, visit the animal ambassadors, shop around, and get crafty with provided materials while your gifts are being wrapped. Baked goods, natural ornaments, Marsh merch, and holiday gifts will be available for sale.

It’s a wonderful way to support the Friends’ of Nahant Marsh activities which include funding summer camp scholarships, covering costs for student busing, supplying winter bird seed, and aiding in special projects at the Marsh.

For more information visit https://nahantmarsh.org/ or call 563-336-3370.

