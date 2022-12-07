BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?

Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which is a licensed catering company serving the Quad Cities, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids.

The business slogan is “where personalization meets elegance”.

For more information or to inquire about placing orders, visit https://gracefulboardsandtables.com/, email gracefulboardsqc@gmail.com or make contact here.

Merschman Ace Hardware in Eldridge is the business that she and her husband own.

