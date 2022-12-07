Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - US Highway 61 is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking all drivers to avoid Highway 61 from Dewitt to Delmar.

Foggy conditions have reduced visibility, causing initial crashes. Now, people are going into the ditch to avoid first responders at the scene.

They are closing both southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 61 in order to safely respond to the crashes.

Drivers headed southbound will need to get off at highway 136. Drivers headed northbound will also need to exit the highway.

They expect the highway will be closed for several hours until the fog lifts.

Again, avoid using Highway 61 northbound or southbound between Dewitt and Delmar, Iowa.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

