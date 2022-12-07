‘I Am Able’ documentary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “I Am Able” red carpet premiere was Nov. 2 and the heartwarming documentary produced by Fresh Films had a run at the Putnam Museum, 1717 West 12th Street, from Nov. 3-13.

Amy Blommer, Fresh Films, and Jeff Coussens, Penguin Project (provides theatrical opportunities for those with special needs), discuss the documentary’s content and story, the showings, and how proceeds will go directly to worthy, local non-profit organizations.

Filmed in 2019, “I Am Able” follows the journey of nine Quad Cities’ residents as they stage the musical “Seussical”. As these young artists take center stage, the spotlight shines on their abilities and similarities to all of us.

The film seeks to ignite conversations about inclusion and action and encourages thoughtful discussion about what it means to truly destigmatize disabilities. To watch the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/5RPaJ26Ep2U.

During the winter months ahead, Fresh Films and John Deere will also be bringing the film to select schools to showcase in grade-level or school-wide assemblies free of charge. To apply for a school showing, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.