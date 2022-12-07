Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.

“It’s wonderful to work together,” Thoms said. “You know, the Quad Cities and all the cities in and around. They’ve done such a great job working together on different projects, collaboration in different areas. And it is a pleasure to for me to be a mayor of one of the cities that worked so well together.”

The second discussion on the docket tonight is Medic EMS program that the Scott County Board of Supervisors is currently working on. Board Chair Ken Beck provided this update.

“We’re in the process of seeing how do we get the medics into the county fold and proceed with it and looking at the possibility and making that transition as early as maybe July of 2023 or January of 2024,” Beck said.

The final item on the docket is deciding what’s going to happen when Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster leaves for the Iowa Senate. Webster won his seat for the Iowa Senate in November, but that’ll leave that vacancy come the beginning of 2023.

“I don’t think the Fifth Ward should miss out on having somebody here for a budget and that person will be up for election and or somebody can gather the signatures which isn’t that many if they felt it was the wrong decision by the council,” Webster said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.