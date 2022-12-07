QCBR: Electric Doctor

QCBR: Electric Doctor
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If there is any type of home improvement projects in the future at your house, a resource you should definitely check is the Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association where there are over 300 business members.

Mona Peiffer is the head of that group and Jeff Lanum, Electric Doctor, is a business member. Flickering lights and generator installation is part of the discussion.

The 2023 Quad Cities Home Builders and Remodelers Home Show will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on February 17-19.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls

Latest News

Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st...
Boil order for the section of the Village of Milan
US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: Dense fog continues until early afternoon
First Alert Forecast Wednesday PM: Dense fog continues until early afternoon
GAHC craft fair
Weihnachtsmarkt Craft Fair makes comeback on Saturday
US Highway 61 is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle accident.
Highway 61 shut down between DeWitt and Delmar due to multi-vehicle crash