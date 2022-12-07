QCBR: Electric Doctor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If there is any type of home improvement projects in the future at your house, a resource you should definitely check is the Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association where there are over 300 business members.

Mona Peiffer is the head of that group and Jeff Lanum, Electric Doctor, is a business member. Flickering lights and generator installation is part of the discussion.

The 2023 Quad Cities Home Builders and Remodelers Home Show will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on February 17-19.

Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association is located at 3528 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. For more information, visit the website at https://www.qcbr.org/ or call the office at 563-441-5692.

