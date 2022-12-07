Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Hy-Vee closes doors for Thanksgiving first time in 92 years
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, 42.73% of the total amount raised came from the Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores.

Hy-Vee said, all funds raised stay right here in the Quad Cities and will be used for programs and services The Salvation Army offers.

