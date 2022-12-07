Rain and snow possible by Thursday night

Active weather sets up over the next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Dense fog will be in areas this morning limiting visibility and keeping things cool and damp.  Once this clears up we should have some sunshine boosting highs into the mid 40s this afternoon.  Rain and snow still look to be on track Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.  As of this morning models have shifted slightly south which would bring accumulating snow to areas along highway 20.  At this time it looks like a band of 2″-4″ could set up by Friday morning creating slick travel in our northernmost areas.  For the QC and areas south of I-80 this still looks to be a rain event with a half inch of rainfall expected.  Behind this system we will be cloudy for a couple days but dry for the weekend with highs in the mid 40s.

TODAY: AM Fog/PM sun. High: 45º. Winds: NW 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Most cloudy.  Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon rain. High: 41º.

