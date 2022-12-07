Three Island Paradise Hawaiian getaway with Erik Maitland

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Monica Love, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Hawaii from March 7-16, 2023.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Three Island Paradise Hawaii tour? Enjoy the perfect balance of scheduled activities and leisure time to find your own adventures with three nights on Oahu, two nights on the Big Island, and three nights on Maui. Highlights include a Honolulu city tour, the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a guided tour of Volcanoes National Park, and an authentic luau with Polynesian performances and cuisine, plus all inter-island flights are included.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

