Three Island Paradise Hawaiian getaway with Erik Maitland

The Holiday Vacations tour is scheduled for March 7-16
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Monica Love, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist, Erik Maitland, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Hawaii from March 7-16, 2023.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Three Island Paradise Hawaii tour? Enjoy the perfect balance of scheduled activities and leisure time to find your own adventures with three nights on Oahu, two nights on the Big Island, and three nights on Maui. Highlights include a Honolulu city tour, the USS Arizona Memorial & Visitor Center at Pearl Harbor, a guided tour of Volcanoes National Park, and an authentic luau with Polynesian performances and cuisine, plus all inter-island flights are included.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a...
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls.
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Blain's Farm & Fleet Toyland array of gifts
Latest hot toys for Christmas gift-giving
Gift Wrap to Give Back is a fundraiser for the Friends of Nahant Marsh set for Saturday, Dec. 10.
‘Gift Wrap to Give Back’ benefit for Nahant Marsh is Saturday
Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, of Davenport.
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant