Watermark Corners has so many gift options for the holidays

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)-- During “Shop Local” theme week, let’s consider the holiday season offerings from a downtown Moline long-time business offering myriad fresh ideas for gift giving, party planning, and more.

Paula visits Amy Trimble at Watermark Corners Gifts & Stationary, 1500 River Drive, Moline to show off an array of bestselling games for every family member and gifts (including personalized items, wine, accessories and boutique wear).

See more about the store, the Corner Bar, the various high-quality product lines, and how to order online or visit during regular business hours at https://watermarkcorners.com/.

For more information, follow Watermark Corners on Facebook here or call 309-764-0055.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

US Highway 61 is shut down due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Custom Order Organizing
Custom Order Organizing
Green Tree Brewery
Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday