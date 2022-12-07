Weihnachtsmarkt Craft Fair makes comeback on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For the first time since 2019, the German American Heritage Center is bringing back the annual Weihnachtsmarkt craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clare Tobin, Assistant Director, invites all to attend the free admission event to shop for last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and more. There will be a wide of crafts including handmade wreaths, other Christmas decor items, , jewelry, delicious goodies, and everything in between.

There will also be free admission to the museum all day.

German American Heritage Center is located at 712 West 2nd Street, Davenport. The phone number is 563-322-8844. Additional parking is available at the old YMCA location at 2nd and Gaines Streets.

