2 firefighters among 3 dead in Pennsylvania house fire

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead...
The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.(WFMZ, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) – Three people are dead in Pennsylvania after a house caught on fire.

Two of them were firefighters who died after being called to the scene in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

The coroner confirmed that another person, who was not a firefighter, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased and an official cause of death have not been released.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night in the 2200...
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a Washington state highway.
Multiple injured in massive car pileup in Washington state
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
#16 Iowa beats #10 Iowa State 70-57
The Army vs Navy flag football game will be open to the public Friday night at Brady Stadium
Army vs Navy flag football game open to public Friday at Brady Street Stadium