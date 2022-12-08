Additional charges in connection to September homicide in Rock Island

Corion Thomas(left), 17, and Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson (Right), 22, were extradited from...
Corion Thomas(left), 17, and Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson (Right), 22, were extradited from Oklahoma City to Rock Island on Dec. 6.(KWQC/Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr.

On Dec. 6, 17-year-old Corion Thomas and 22-year-old Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson were extradited from Oklahoma City to Rock Island.

Thomas was initially charged with first-degree murder. Meanwhile, Woods-Jackson was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, Woods-Jackson is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Woods-Jackson’s bond is set at $500,000. He is being detained at the Rock Island County Jail.

Thomas is in the custody of the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg, Illinois.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact RIPD at (309)732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

