Augustana College announces new film program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College announced Wednesday the school will be launching a film major in Fall 2023.

Students can also minor in film next year, and Augustana is already enrolling for the upcoming courses.

The film facilities are being built on the first floor of the Sorensen building, including a new studio as well as an iMac lab, and classroom.

“I am very excited to lead our very talented Augustana students who posses world-wide view points from local to international and expressing themselves in the evolving mediums of film and video which includes telling quad cities stories too.”

Film students will also get the chance to apply for up to $2,000 in Augie Choice scholarships. The funds can be used for qualifying hands-on learning experiences, such as supplies for a project, or travel expenses to visit film industry locations.

