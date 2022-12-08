‘Battle for The Rock’ Army vs. Navy flag football game set for Dec. 9

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - That legendary Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time and it will be televised.

The staff of KWQC-TV6 will be doing a live telecast of the game to be broadcast on sister station COZI-TV 6.3. Redrick Terry will be calling the play-by-play while Joey Donia and Evan Denton do feature reporting.

Pregame ceremonies are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and can tailgate at Brady Street Stadium, 3560 North Brady Street, Davenport. No alcohol is allowed.

Admission is free. Spectators are encouraged to wear Army or Navy gear or just wear patriotic attire featuring red, white and blue.

This game between local service members previews the Dec. 10 football match up between West Point and the Naval Academy. Every year since 1930, Army has played Navy on the second Saturday of December, a contest that draws more than 8 million viewers.

