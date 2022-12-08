Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

Dec. 8, 2022
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.

The indoor rink can accommodate up to 100 skaters at a time and will be open to people of all ages and abilities.

Admission will be $10 per skater and $5 for skate rentals. You can also bring your own skates. Spectators will be allowed in free of charge. Concessions will be available for purchase. On Saturday nights, there will be laser skating in the dark with lights and lasers shining down on the rink.

“We originally wanted to do real ice outside but the cost to do it just wasn’t feasible and the winter weather can be very unpredictable. After looking at the synthetic ice, we thought it would be really cool to do inside and it would also allow us to offer ice skating in the summer months,” said Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Executive Director, Mike O’Neil.

The first month will be dedicated to open skating, but classes, clinics and hockey will be considered after that.

Hours of operation will be:

Thursdays: 4-8 p. m.

Fridays: 4-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 12-10 p.m

Sundays: 12-5 p.m.

Follow the Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Facebook page and burlingtonriverfront.com for updates.

