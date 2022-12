DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross owner of Chef Keys join KWQC on QCT @11 a.m. Weekly.

Wednesday she shared her recipe for a special holiday dessert, Basque Cheesecake.

You can visit on cookandcuffs.com, Tiktok @cook_and_cuffs, Facebook, Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.