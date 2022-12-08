Clinton County Sheriff gives his take on why slowing down during foggy conditions could save your life

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Dewitt, Iowa. (KWQC) - After dense fog conditions caused a multi vehicle pile up on highway 61 near Dewitt on Dec 7.

Clinton County Sheriff gives his take on why slowing down during those conditions could save your life.

“We still had vehicles traveling at high rates of speed through this thick fog, and it made it very difficult for all of our public safety team to get out there and properly treat those that were injured and investigate the accidents.” Bill Greenwalt, Clinton County Sheriff said. “The fog made it very difficult for us to see it, made it difficult for the motoring public to see our emergency vehicles and lights.”

Sheriff Greenwalt also mentioned one of the biggest challenges they had were people still approaching the accident scenes at high rates of speed and trying to get them slowed down.

