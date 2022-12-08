Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it.

“Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”

The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back.

“Just be the light and do whatever you can to give back to your community,” Jay Sanders, Co-owner of 392Caffe said. “It’s just it’s cool to see that the community cares to give. Even in an economy like this, like you might skip your coffee right now, because it’s an extra ... six, seven bucks, but you’re not going to skip to give.”

Inspired by a Facebook post, about 11 years ago, Sanders and his wife Jenna, first hosted a community coat rack at their first 392Caffe location in Clinton.

Since then, they’ve opened two locations in Davenport also putting up a coat rack in the winter.

“The places that we chose to open our shops, they’ve welcomed us,” Sanders said. “So we want to do as much as we can for them.”

At the Downtown Davenport location, they’ve received hats, gloves, socks, shoes and even hand warmers.

According to Sanders, it’s mostly the customers putting in the effort, they’re just organizing the resources.

“[The coat rack is] like breathing … you sit there and watch it and many people come and drop off 10 coats at a time,” Sanders said. “Then by the end of the day, it’s packed. Then by the end of the night, or when you come back in the morning, it’s completely empty.”

It’s not just the warmth they’re providing, but each store has a giving tree benefiting different organizations this holiday season.

“To see all the people afterwards, like the pictures of the kids getting the gifts and stuff like that. It’s just really cool,” Sanders said. “Our customers love it. They like wait for this to come out.”

While the deadline to donate a gift was Thursday, 392Caffe typically runs the coat rack through mid-January or early February.

Anyone interested in contributing to a coat rack can find them at 392′s three locations across the QCA.

In Davenport, they can be found at 502 W. Third St. or 4750 Utica Ridge Rd. Meanwhile, in Clinton, they are located at 216 S. Second St.

