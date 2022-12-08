CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate home invasion, robbery

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Coal Valley police are investigating a home invasion and robbery.

Coal Valley police responded about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 28 to the 100 block of West 8th Street for a report of a home invasion.

Officers said a man told police two men with women’s nylons over their heads forced their way into the mobile home’s back door.

According to police, both men were said to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2.

One man was giving orders, armed with a gun, threatening to shoot the man in the home if he did not comply, police said. The men left the mobile home after the man had given them money.

The men left the home on foot in an unknown direction after taking a large amount of cash and a gun from the mobile home.

Crime Stoppers ask if you have any information about this home invasion, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to arrests, you’ll receive a cash reward.

