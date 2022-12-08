CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree

Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree...
Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree in Davenport.(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree.

Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the man went into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money from the register. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man is described as 5-foot-7 to 6-foot tall about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue vest, gray hoodie, dark pants, and a dark stocking cap.

Crime Stoppers asked if you can help ID him, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

