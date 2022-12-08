CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear on drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Quayshan Moore, 29, is wanted by Davenport police for failing to appear in court on a controlled substance violation charge. He is also wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for parole violations on a firearm possession charge.

According to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers, Moore is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

