CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.

According to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers, Killinger is 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

