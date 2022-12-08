DCI identifies woman in officer-involved shooting

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified Thursday the woman and Henry County, Iowa deputy involved in the Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting.

According to DCI, 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker was shot by Deputy Carlos Lopez after Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded about 10 p.m. to reports of a domestic abuse incident with a man being held at gunpoint by Shumaker in the 700 block of Main Street.

Officers said they had seen Shumaker with a gun pointed at the man and at law enforcement, DCI said. Shumaker refused the officer’s orders to put the weapon down.

Deputy Lopez fired his weapon hitting Shumaker’s right arm, according to DCI. Shumaker was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Lopez has cooperated and has been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a media release. He will remain on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to DCI, after the investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Henry County Attorney’s Office for review.

