Dense fog into Thursday morning; Rain and snow possible by Thursday night

FIRST ALERT DAY THURSDAY MORNING
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for the areas south of I-80 for dense fog and potential slick roads from 4AM to noon.  While the fog won’t be as widespread as yesterday, it will be just as dense and temps are even cooler than yesterday so leave extra room between you and the car in front of you.  We are still tracking rain into the area tonight with some snow possible near Galena and Dubque tomorrow morning.  At this time it appears an inch or two of snow can’t be ruled out, but the heaviest snow stays north of the TV6 viewing area.  Active weather will continue over the next week with several chances for much needed.  A light round will roll through Saturday and a strong system will arrive on Tuesday of next week.

TODAY: AM Fog/Evening rain. High: 43º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain.  Low: 36º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix then cloudy. High: 43º.

