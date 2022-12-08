Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island

Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday.

The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue.

A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story.

Details are limited at this time.

No word yet if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

