PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Henry Langrehr is a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He parachuted behind enemy lines on D-Day in Normandy, France.

“I have seen quite a few planes go down. One exploded because it got direct hit, and another one the engine was going down,” Langrehr said. “Each of those was probably 23 men.”

It’s a moment Langrehr has not forgotten.

“I [remember] I went back a little further to where my helmet had been knocked off and a sniper must have creased my helmet right at the temple line,” Langrehr said.

“It was very much close combat in the hedgerows and that. You had to do a lot of things you wouldn’t think you would have to,” Langrehr said.

Langrehr was eventually held as a prisoner of war at a German concentration camp.

“They worked the prisoners to death. That’s what it amounted to. The food was very meager,” Langrehr said. “They killed about 100-150 men and they stopped shooting the car behind us, so we were fortunate they didn’t get our car, too.”

Langrehr was able to escape, and will now conduct the hero’s coin toss prior to the kickoff. He will be presented the coin by Sergeant First Class Alan Dowdell, who is serving in the 82nd Airborne Division...

“It makes me feel, like, very humble to just be able to get this experience, to shake his hand, due to the fact that he and his fellow comrades were a staple and a guideline for us soldiers today,” Dowdell said.

“That’ll be great. I’ve never done that before so I think it will be great,” Langrehr said.

You can see Langrehr flip the hero’s coin in person on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. inside Brady Street Stadium. If you can’t make it in person, TV 6 is teaming up with Mediacom for the broadcast.

