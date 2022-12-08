Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated

First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.(KCRG)
Dec. 8, 2022
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion in Marengo this morning.

.Witnesses said it happened at around 11:15 a.m. in the 800 block of East South Street. The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility owned by Heartland Crush, according to property records. Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging people to avoid being outside due to the smoke. The city is asking people to avoid the area.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene along with multiple fire departments.

Residents who were evacuated can go to the Iowa County Transportation Building located at 1680 Franklin Avenue.

Check back for updates.

First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.
First responders say they evacuated nearby homes after an explosion at a building in Marengo.(Jennifer Olson)

