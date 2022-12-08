Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County

A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to...
A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers.

State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report.

According to troopers, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Norman E Hirschy, 68, was westbound while a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Shelia K Wilkerson, 57, was eastbound when Hirschy crossed over the center line and hit Wilkerson head-on.

Wilkerson was taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital for her injuries, according to troopers. Hirschy was killed in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, of Davenport.
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The Rock Island Police Department has an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, for the...
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire Wednesday.
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
Overnight house fire in Rock Island