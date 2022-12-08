Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers.

State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report.

According to troopers, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Norman E Hirschy, 68, was westbound while a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Shelia K Wilkerson, 57, was eastbound when Hirschy crossed over the center line and hit Wilkerson head-on.

Wilkerson was taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital for her injuries, according to troopers. Hirschy was killed in the crash.

