Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

The Rock Island Police Department has an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, for the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.(KWQC/ Rock Island Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say.

Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.

At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person, according to a media release from the Rock Island Police Department. Police found a 15-year-old girl with a life-threatening stab wound.

The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital. She has had surgery and police said she is stable.

According to police, Thomas is a dangerous fugitive and wanted by police.

Police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

