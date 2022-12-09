Alleman graduate Alexandra Cajigal growing into leader at West Point

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Alexandra Cajigal was at Alleman high school, she knew she wanted to serve in the Army. Cajigal was accepted at West Point and will graduate this Spring. This week the former Alleman track and cross country star is taking part in the running of the game ball tradition for the Army vs. Navy game. Watch Cajigal’s story in the video player.

