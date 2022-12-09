Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer

A Wisconsin family says they’re trying to make their daughter’s birthday special as she battles brain cancer. (Source: WISN, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Kendall Keys
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A 4-year-old girl from Wisconsin has inspired nearly everyone she meets as she battles a terminal illness.

Delaney Krings is battling brain cancer and, next week, she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special.

“She brought light and love to people. That’s why she is our angel,” Heather Krings, Delaney’s mother, said. “And apparently she’s being called elsewhere to finish her angel work.”

The family said Delaney was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October.

“You can’t really convey to a little kid that they won’t be around much longer,” Heather Krings said. “She is a kid who has been dealt a card no kid should have.”

Heather Krings said doctors have given her daughter weeks to live. But an infection has made that time even shorter.

“You just try to process it. She’s four, you know?” Heather Krings said.

A family friend is calling on the public to send birthday cards to Delaney to celebrate her fifth birthday on Dec. 16.

The goal: Collect cards for Delaney from around the world and keep her smiling and laughing as long as they can.

“We have stickers for all of the locations where the cards have come from so Delaney can see that she’s got love from all over the world,” Heather Krings said.

Delaney is currently hospitalized, but her mother and father take turns staying with her, so she is never alone.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, of Davenport.
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health
Visitors hug at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
First Alert Forecast - Rain with a bit of snow, overnight