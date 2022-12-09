Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of assaulting an inmate earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

Court records show Jacob H. Ward, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail.

The jail sentence was delayed, pending compliance with the terms of his conditional discharge, court records show. He also will get day-for-day credit and credit for any time served while the case is pending.

Ward initially faced the more serious charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. His co-defendant, Cameron Gerischer, 21, also was charged with aggravated battery. He has a pretrial conference Dec. 15 and remains free on bond.

Police and prosecutors say the incident happened Jan. 30 and involved a male inmate.

The incident was immediately reported to the sheriff’s department supervisors, an internal investigation was opened, and the two correctional officers were placed on administrative leave.

The two men were fired in February, the sheriff’s office said.

