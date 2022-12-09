‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Frigid Feet: A Walk in the Shoes of the Unsheltered is a benefit walk to bring awareness to the Quad Cities homeless community hosted by Christian Care QC on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8-11 a.m. which will commence from 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island--the non-profit’s location.

Lexi Bull, Christian Care QC Marketing and Events Specialist, invites viewers to participate or support those that do make the 1.5-mile walk. The event will be held snow or shine.

There will be a small meal provided by Hy-Vee of soup and 1/2 sandwich served after the trek that further exemplifies what the unsheltered experience on a day to day basis during the brutal winter months.

To participate, registration is $22 (link here) or it is possible to fundraise $100 per person to opt out of registration and drop off the funds at the Christian Care QC Rescue Mission.

Christian Care QC believes that by providing safe shelter, support, and resources, it is possible to empower the homeless to make positive changes in every aspect of their lives. Annually the group provides shelter for over 300 men, women, and children. In addition, they have a meal site that is free to the community that annually serves over 35,000 meal.

For more information, visit https://www.christiancareqc.org/ or call 309-786-5734.

