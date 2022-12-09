Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.

In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they further explain how Genesis Ambulance Service will, however, continue to provide primary ambulance service for 911 calls and provide backup service when staffing allows.

They also state the primary 911 ambulance provided by Genesis will no longer do transfers out of the Genesis Aledo Hospital. They say this will reduce the demand for ambulance service other than 911 response.

Officials with the Mercer County Ambulance District go on to say what can be expected are delays if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and the backup ambulance is required. They are working to resolve those issues.

In addition, the Ambulance District strongly encourages the public to volunteer within the communities. They ask those interested to reach out to your local Fire District or ambulance provider to see what needs they have and how you can become involved.

They say following the COVID-19 pandemic, local, regional, and national staffing has reached crisis levels for EMS.

