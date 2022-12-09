Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Rock Island Police Department has an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, for the...
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Cuyahoga County resident facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside a...
Man charged with murder after body found in basement wrapped in plastic

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
File photo of ambulance.
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of...
Additional charges in connection to September homicide in Rock Island
Moline high school students compete in a donut-eating contest as part of the Share Joys Campaign.
Moline high school students compete in donut eating contest as part of Share Joys Campaign