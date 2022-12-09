DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first-ever Hickory Creek Christmas Fair is set to be held on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory Creek Event Center, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport (formerly the Dug Out).

Laurie McWilliams, owner of Laurie’s Mints, Cookies & More (vendor at the event) informs the audience about all of the planned events and shopping opportunities on both days. Her business makes homemade cream cheese mints. cookies, cakes in a cup, cake-pops and the very popular hot chocolate bombs.

Hickory Creek Event Center will be filled with plentiful activities for children including pictures with Santa Claus. It will be a perfect spot for celebrating the season by supporting more than 35 local artisans.

Caterers will have yummy food available for purchase including hamburger and hot dog baskets and walking tacos. A fully stocked bar will be open which means men can have a beer (or two) while the ladies shop.

See more details at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/779988159940091 or call 563-349-9101.

