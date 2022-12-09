Hickory Creek Christmas Fair

Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first-ever Hickory Creek Christmas Fair is set to be held on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory Creek Event Center, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport (formerly the Dug Out).

Laurie McWilliams, owner of Laurie’s Mints, Cookies & More (vendor at the event) informs the audience about all of the planned events and shopping opportunities on both days. Her business makes homemade cream cheese mints. cookies, cakes in a cup, cake-pops and the very popular hot chocolate bombs.

Hickory Creek Event Center will be filled with plentiful activities for children including pictures with Santa Claus. It will be a perfect spot for celebrating the season by supporting more than 35 local artisans.

Caterers will have yummy food available for purchase including hamburger and hot dog baskets and walking tacos. A fully stocked bar will be open which means men can have a beer (or two) while the ladies shop.

See more details at the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/779988159940091 or call 563-349-9101.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Rock Island Police Department has an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, for the...
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

Latest News

‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter set for Dec....
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter set for Dec....
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
Polar Express Pajama Parties at Putnam Museum dec. 15-18
Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18