Moline high school students compete in donut eating contest as part of Share Joys Campaign

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline High School students competed to see who could eat the most donuts Thursday while raising money for district students in need.

The annual donut eating contest is sponsored by Donut Delight and is part of the district’s Share Joys Campaign.

Students dressed up in costumes for the annual contest, as part of week-long activities to raise money for the campaign.

“The best thing about it is that we constantly reiterate our mission that this is for a good cause,” said Moline High School Principal Chris Moore. “And we always remind our students that with all the fun that happens, it is for a purpose.”

Every dollar will go to children in need in the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

