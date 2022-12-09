DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Anthony, organizer of the Moms & More Christmas Party, highlights this new event that encompasses family craft activities, shopping, food and beverages, raffles, and so much more set for Saturday, Dec. 17 at Pour Bros Tap Room, 1209 4th Avenue, Moline, from 12-4 p.m.

More than anything, the Christmas themed party for moms of all ages (and their kids) is a chance to meet new people and make friends.

More details are available at the Facebook event page here: https://fb.me/e/2JNGKLPfb

