Police investigating suspected threat at Augustana College

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a suspected threat directed at Augustana College, according to officials at Augustana.

In a “Community Safety Notice” from the school, Augustana shared details that a suspect had been located, there is no current threat on campus, and law enforcement is looking into the incident.

The school also says classes will go on as scheduled on Friday, December 9th.

