Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police.

The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.

Police said a man was armed with a gun during an incident and threatened a woman.

Police said they went to the man’s house in the 400 block of West 5th Street, in an attempt to make contact. Police knocked at the front door about 9:28 p.m. and heard a gunshot from inside and back away from the house after a second shot.

Assisting officers arrived and the area was shut down for a couple of hours, police said. Police attempted to make contact with no response.

At 10:52 police went into the home to find the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

