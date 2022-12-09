Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18

Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us.

Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.

The museum also offers at-home Polar Express pajama party bundles (see embedded Facebook post below). Volunteers are still being sought to help host these fun parties at the facility, too.

The Polar Express Pajama Party opportunities and ticket purchases can be found here. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for children.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The Rock Island Police Department has an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, for the...
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Jacob H. Ward
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

Latest News

‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter set for Dec....
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter set for Dec....
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair