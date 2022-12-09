Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us.

Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.

The museum also offers at-home Polar Express pajama party bundles (see embedded Facebook post below). Volunteers are still being sought to help host these fun parties at the facility, too.

The Polar Express Pajama Party opportunities and ticket purchases can be found here. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $14 for children.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, call 563-324-1933.

