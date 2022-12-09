Rain continues Friday morning

A wintry mix to the north could create slick spots
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It is going to be a damp Friday with rain and areas of drizzle continuing through at least the morning hours, with a few spotty showers or patchy drizzle possible this afternoon. There have been reports of freezing rain and a wintry mix near and north of Highway 30 this morning which could lead to a few slick spots. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s north to lower/middle 40s south.

It is going to be mainly cloudy overnight with the possibility of patchy fog. Lows will be in the middle 30s.

Saturday will be cloudy with the potential of a few light rain showers or sprinkles. Highs will be in the 40s.

Our next system moves in later Tuesday into Wednesday bringing mild temperatures and another round of rain. It could end as some light snow or flurries next Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy with morning rain. High: 43. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: 36. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with isolated showers possible. High: 44.

