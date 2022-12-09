Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech

Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) delivers farewell floor speech(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring from the U.S. Senate in less than a month. Thursday, the senator delivered his final floor speech.

Portman said, “We’ve had some successes, and some disappointments. But through it all I’ve always considered it a great honor to have been given the chance to represent my neighbors. The people of Ohio.”

Portman called for his colleagues to work together, to build bipartisan coalitions rather than waiting for party leadership dictate policy decisions. He also urged them to protect the Senate’s filibuster rules.

Portman said, “I believe that means preserving the legislative filibuster that protects the rights of the minority in the Senate and forces us to work together in a bipartisan way.”

Portman’s seat will be filled by Senator-elect J.D. Vance next year. Portman spoke about Vance during his final speech, along with Democratic colleague Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown also spoke about working with Portman on Thursday.

“Well, these are kind of arranged marriages. Rob Portman didn’t choose me. I didn’t choose Rob Portman. But you make it work and Rob and I made it work for a decade,” Brown said. “We realized there are many Ohio specific things that we can work together on and help our state. And I’m very hopeful that Senator Vance will see it the same way.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of...
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
Brandi Lyn Ahlgren, 35, of Davenport.
Davenport woman sentenced to prison in death of infant

Latest News

Decision 2022 KWQC
Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Governor Kristi Noem committed to repealing the state's tax on groceries during her 2022 budget...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature
The Illinois State Board of Elections office in Springfield, IL.
Illinois saw fourth lowest midterm turnout in past 40 years
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discuss proposed changes to the...
Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state