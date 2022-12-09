Thrift Store Adult Prom

KT3 Fitness is hosting the facility’s first-ever adult prom where attendees rock thrift store outfits
Thrift Store Adult Prom fundraiser set for Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) -KT3 Fitness is hosting the facility’s first-ever adult prom event that will benefit Ronald McDonald House. The Thrift Store Adult Prom will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 .m. at 912 4th Street, Fulton.

Why is thrift store in the event name? Because KT3 would prefer that participants get outfits for this dance at a thrift store. There will be an award for the most impressive (or hilarious) outfit(s), so do your best.

Kyle Huebner, KT3 Fitness and Shannon Greene, CEO of Ronald McDonald House discuss the fun-filled event and stress that you do NOT need to be a member of the fitness club to attend. Tickets are $15/person.

There will be pizza, drinks, a DJ, lots of room for dancing and fellowship. Raffles and a silent auction table will be set up, too. Start time is 6 p.m. but there really isn’t an established end time--the fun will continue as long as folks want to party!

Buy tickets here: https://www.kt3fitness.com/event-details/thrift-store-adult-prom-at-kt3. But tickets can be purchased the day of if you don’t RSVP beforehand.

For more information, visit https://www.kt3fitness.com/ or call 563-219-2187.

